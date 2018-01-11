SAINT Pope Paul VI? (When Pigs Fly!)

Clicks541SAINT Pope Paul VI? (When Pigs Fly!)
Down in the catacombs, Michael Matt looks as the life and legacy of one of the worst popes in history—the man Pope Francis now intends to canonize in October. Does papal infallibility seriously come … More
Mr Matt asks who removed the "devil's advocate"used to debunk people up for sainthood? Well that would be JPII who has also been cannonized.
St John Xxiii? Too fat to fit through pearly gates....but i saw a flock of pigs flying south for the winter