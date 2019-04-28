Clicks74
LA PROTECTION ANIMALE – Les Reportages de Vincent Lapierre
HELP US BUILD AN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA OUTLET: lemediapourtous.fr/participez/ On September 30, 2018, volunteers at the SPA or at the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, vegetarian militants, and even anti-corrida protestors all met up with their furry friends in Bordeaux for the second ever Animal’s Pride event. Their goal was to get people thinking about the realities of animal abuse: physical slaughter; abandonment, maltreatment… What is the current legislation governing this topic? Concretely, what can we do to reduce all the abuse? The recent attacks on butchers also raise interesting questions on the attitudes of certain animal protectors towards humans: can sensitization to the atrocities of meat overconsumption lead to violence towards belittled butchers? Vincent Lapierre was in Bordeaux to hear the (sometimes) derisive opinions of defenders of animal rights.
Humanizing the animal, animalizing the human