Language

Clicks
2.9k
Class struggle in the Church

Father Reto Preaches
Father Reto Nay 14th of April 2013 Venice
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Carmelite
God bless and protect you Father Reto!
Like
More
franciscaa
Like
More
don luigi mazzone
very beautiful. I tank Don Reto.
Like
More
Abramo likes this.
Viriditas
Bravo! God bless you Fr. Reto!
Like
More