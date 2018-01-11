World Over - 2018-01-11 – Controversy on Amoris Laetitia, Fr. Gerald Murray with Raymond Arroyo

Clicks751World Over - 2018-01-11 – Controversy on Amoris Laetitia, Fr. Gerald Murray with Raymond Arroyo
Ah yes one day your a respected Cannon Lawyer and Priest, the next you are a laicized priest working as a janitor at the local McDonalds. Keep up the good fight..... all by your self,,,,, with only a few Bishops,,,,,
Everyone thinks that things are bad and getting worse (going on 2 years), but NO ONE has stepped up and flat out confronted him, thrown down the gauntlet, challenged him to a dual, slapped him across the face with a HOLY leather glove. We are all just waiting to be ignored! And that is just what is happening. Sometimes the Church does not need to move so slow.
Murray against Cardinal Parolin, "Catholic Doctrine is not subject to “paradigm shifts”.