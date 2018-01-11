Language

Clicks
751
World Over - 2018-01-11 – Controversy on Amoris Laetitia, Fr. Gerald Murray with Raymond Arroyo

Love EWTN
FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer, priest of the Archdiocese of New York and member of the Papal Posse joins us to address the critical response to those who are requesting clarity from Rome on the … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Jim Dorchak
Ah yes one day your a respected Cannon Lawyer and Priest, the next you are a laicized priest working as a janitor at the local McDonalds. Keep up the good fight..... all by your self,,,,, with only a few Bishops,,,,,
Like
More
Jim Dorchak
Everyone thinks that things are bad and getting worse (going on 2 years), but NO ONE has stepped up and flat out confronted him, thrown down the gauntlet, challenged him to a dual, slapped him across the face with a HOLY leather glove. We are all just waiting to be ignored! And that is just what is happening. Sometimes the Church does not need to move so slow.
Like
More
Tesa
Murray against Cardinal Parolin, "Catholic Doctrine is not subject to “paradigm shifts”.
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Rafał_Ovile likes this.