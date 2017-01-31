Language

The March for Life: A New Day in America

Cathal
For the first time ever, a Vice President of the United States addresses the March for Life on the Mall in Washington, D.C., and he was asked to be there by the President himself. Kellyanne Conway brings down the house with: "I'm a wife, a mother, … [More]
aderito
i agree with Jungerheld ,Caution and chicken soup is always good for you
Jungerheld
"So, it doesn't matter the Donald Trump was elected President of the United States? Yeah, RIGHT!" I recognize this quote from The Remnant. People had/have good reason to be cautious in throwing 100% of support behind Donald Trump. I don't think even Trump would disagree. We are all thrilled with the positive signs/decisions we are witnessing. The March was amazing. I was in that crowd. Are we all now affirming how he ran his campaign as well? and we were/are 100% sure of his most important … [More]
