THE SHAM IS ON: Women Priests and Global Warming

The Vatican jumps the shark. In the press hall today in Rome, an official spokesman for the Amazon Synod—Bishop Krautler—admitted, incredibly, that he wants women ordained as priests. And as Michael Matt reports, this was AFTER the same bishop had told the press that the Amazon people can't even begin to understand the concept of a celibate priesthood. Well of course they can't, Excellency. (No racism here, of course!) Chris Lamb of The Tablet apologized in the press conference today for what he called 'racist' and 'insensitive' comment by journalists who aren't buying the exploitation of the indigenous peoples going on over here. (Nice virtue signally, Chris! Seriously.) But, there's more. The press was also informed that over eighty percent of the Amazonian people don't even live in the jungle, but rather hail from the big cities of South America. So, what with the feathers and cultural appropriation? Are these people serious? Drug addiction is bigger problem in the Amazon than anything else. So, shall we listen to the drug addicted of the Amazon and learn something from them, too? Abortion is a huge problem down there. How about we listen to the cry of the aborted? Plus, Edward Pentin hits one out of the park at today's Synod press conference.