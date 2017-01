Interreligious dialog :o)

Here we see a lighthearted video featuring Don Reto and some animals in Switzerland but you thick-skulled, empty-headed Polocks try to turn it into yet another thread were you bicker and argue as if there are not already enough of those threads on Gloria.tv. You are an embarrassment to good-natured Polocks everywhere and to Catholics who laugh at your simple-mindedness.Demonstrate some common sense and give your incessant arguments a rest. Not everything in life is meant to be a point of … [More]