Sacrilegious host dispenser - from the US

The Angel's Prayer of Reparation at Fatima:

"Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Ghost, I adore Thee profoundly. I offer Thee the Most Precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Present in all the Tabernacles throughout the world, in reparation for all the outrages, sacrileges and indifference with which He Himself is …

It's becoming more and more unbearable....