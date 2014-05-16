May 16 Saint John Nepomuk, Saint Andrew Bobola & Saint Simon Stock

Clicks1.5kMay 16 Saint John Nepomuk, Saint Andrew Bobola & Saint Simon Stock
Clicks1.5k
Friday of the Fourth week of Easter
Acts of the Apostles 13:26-33.
When Paul came to Antioch in Pisidia, he said in the synagogue: «My brothers, children of the family of Abraham, and those others among you who are God-fearing, to us this word of salvation has been sent.
The inhabitants of Jerusalem and their leaders failed to recognize him, and by condemning him they fulfilled the oracles of the prophets that are read sabbath after sabbath.
For even though they found no grounds for a death … [More]
Acts of the Apostles 13:26-33.
When Paul came to Antioch in Pisidia, he said in the synagogue: «My brothers, children of the family of Abraham, and those others among you who are God-fearing, to us this word of salvation has been sent.
The inhabitants of Jerusalem and their leaders failed to recognize him, and by condemning him they fulfilled the oracles of the prophets that are read sabbath after sabbath.
For even though they found no grounds for a death … [More]
Other Saints of the Day:
Abdas of Cascar
Adam of San Sabine
Andrew Bobola
Annobert of Séez
Aquilinus of Isauria
Brendan the Navigator
Carantac
Carantoc
Domnolus of Le Mans
Felix of Uzalis
Fidolus of Aumont
Fort of Bordeaux
Francoveus
Gennadius of Uzalis
Germerius of Toulouse
Hilary of Pavia
Honorius of Amiens
John Nepomucene
Maxima of Fréjus
Peregrinus of Auxerre
Peregrinus of Terni
Possidius of Calama
Primael of Quimper
Simon Stock
Ubaldus Baldassini
Victorian of Isauria
Valdimir Ghika
—
saints.sqpn.com/16-may/
Abdas of Cascar
Adam of San Sabine
Andrew Bobola
Annobert of Séez
Aquilinus of Isauria
Brendan the Navigator
Carantac
Carantoc
Domnolus of Le Mans
Felix of Uzalis
Fidolus of Aumont
Fort of Bordeaux
Francoveus
Gennadius of Uzalis
Germerius of Toulouse
Hilary of Pavia
Honorius of Amiens
John Nepomucene
Maxima of Fréjus
Peregrinus of Auxerre
Peregrinus of Terni
Possidius of Calama
Primael of Quimper
Simon Stock
Ubaldus Baldassini
Victorian of Isauria
Valdimir Ghika
—
saints.sqpn.com/16-may/
May 16 Saint Simon Stock
Superior General of the Carmelite Order
(†1265)
Saint Simon Stock was born of one of the most illustrious Christian families of England, at the castle of Harford in 1164. Certain prodigies marked him, while an infant in the cradle, as a soul chosen by the Mother of God for Her own. Not yet one year old, he was heard to say the Angelic Salutation distinctly, before he had reached the age to learn it. As soon as he could read he began to recite the Little Office of the … [More]
Superior General of the Carmelite Order
(†1265)
Saint Simon Stock was born of one of the most illustrious Christian families of England, at the castle of Harford in 1164. Certain prodigies marked him, while an infant in the cradle, as a soul chosen by the Mother of God for Her own. Not yet one year old, he was heard to say the Angelic Salutation distinctly, before he had reached the age to learn it. As soon as he could read he began to recite the Little Office of the … [More]
May 16 Saint Andrew Bobola
Jesuit, Martyr
(1592-1657)
Saint Andrew Bobola, born in Poland in 1592, was sent while still young to the Jesuit school at Sandomir; his family had always protected the Jesuits and shown itself very liberal towards them. God blessed both the family and the Jesuits in this future martyr, who would bring both of them great glory. He entered that Order in 1611.
As a student he showed great talent, and after studying philosophy for three years taught it in their institute… [More]
Jesuit, Martyr
(1592-1657)
Saint Andrew Bobola, born in Poland in 1592, was sent while still young to the Jesuit school at Sandomir; his family had always protected the Jesuits and shown itself very liberal towards them. God blessed both the family and the Jesuits in this future martyr, who would bring both of them great glory. He entered that Order in 1611.
As a student he showed great talent, and after studying philosophy for three years taught it in their institute… [More]
May 16 Saint John Nepomucene
Priest and Martyr
(1330-1383)
Saint John Nepomucene was born in 1330, in answer to the prayer of his parents, who were poor folk of Nepomuc in Bohemia. In gratitude they consecrated him to God. His holy life as a priest led to his appointment as chaplain to the court of the Emperor Wenceslaus, where he converted many by his preaching and example.
Among those who sought his advice was the virtuous empress, who suffered much from her husband’s unfounded jealousy. … [More]
Priest and Martyr
(1330-1383)
Saint John Nepomucene was born in 1330, in answer to the prayer of his parents, who were poor folk of Nepomuc in Bohemia. In gratitude they consecrated him to God. His holy life as a priest led to his appointment as chaplain to the court of the Emperor Wenceslaus, where he converted many by his preaching and example.
Among those who sought his advice was the virtuous empress, who suffered much from her husband’s unfounded jealousy. … [More]