How Francis Promoted the Lavender Mafia in Belgium

The German webpage Katholisches.info is resurrecting the case of Belgian Father Tom Flamez. Brussels Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, a radical Modernist and favorite of Pope Francis, is deeply involved in … More

The German webpage Katholisches.info is resurrecting the case of Belgian Father Tom Flamez. Brussels Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, a radical Modernist and favorite of Pope Francis, is deeply involved in this case.



Father Flamez is a priest of Bruges Diocese, Belgium. He was ordained in 1996 by the disgraced Bruges Bishop Roger Vangheluwe, a radical modernist, who in 2010 admitted having sexually abused his nephew for 13 years. Under Vangheluwe’s leadership, Bruges seminary became a breeding ground for homosexual fornication.



After his ordination, Flamez was appointed a teacher in a Catholic high school in Ypres where a total of 157 complaints were raised about slippery language and sexualisation in class. He was therefore moved to a parish. Although a court imposed on him not to have contact with young people, he began an Internet correspondence with a girl and was therefore moved to office work.



In 2010 disgraced Bishop Vangheluwe was replaced by the Bishop Josef De Kesel, the later cardinal, and Pope Francis was elected pope. De Kesel tried hard to rehabilitate Father Flamez. He sent a file to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith that was very favorable of Flamez and Flamez was appointed for parish work in Middelkerke. But the locals protested against the appointment. Bishop De Kesel told them that everyone deserved a second chance, although Flamez had already had four. At the end, the appointment was withdrawn.



After this event , a number of homosexual priests in Bruges were discovered, Bishop De Kesel’s reputation was heavily damaged, nevertheless, Pope Francis appointed him 13 months later as the new Brussels Archbishop. In addition, in 2018 Francis appointed Franziskus Koenraad Vanhoutte, the long-time director of the homo-infested Bruges seminary and Grey Eminence of Vangheluwe and De Kesel, as a Brussels auxiliary bishop. Meanwhile, Father Flamez has disappeared from the scene.