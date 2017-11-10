False Prophet Pope Francis 2017 The Review | 4K

Clicks425False Prophet Pope Francis 2017 The Review | 4K
Clicks425
VIDEO: 'POPE FRANCIS' 2017 REVIEW In just one year Pope Francis said JESUS "MADE HIMSELF THE DEVIL"; joked that the HOLY TRINITY IS "ALWAYS ARGUING"; issued a stamp with the image of MARTIN … More
A really REALLY good description of why Jorge (Call me George) Antipope Bergoglio is the Forerunner of the Antichrist & the Preparer for the False Prophet of Revelation, inhabited by Satan. Dr Jose Galat has clearly identified the orthodox & canonical reasons why Benedict XVI is still the real Holy Father, the true Successor of St Peter, who was overwhelmingly threatened into resigning his … More