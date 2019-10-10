Clicks98
What is a Miracle?
People today think all sorts of things are miracles. What are they really? Fr finishes with two accounts of the life of St Peter Claver. For more please visit padreperegrino.org/category/podcasts/…More
People today think all sorts of things are miracles. What are they really? Fr finishes with two accounts of the life of St Peter Claver. For more please visit padreperegrino.org/category/podcasts/talks/ & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest
The website sensusfidelium.us
To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/
Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible
The website sensusfidelium.us
To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/
Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible