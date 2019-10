What is a Miracle?

People today think all sorts of things are miracles. What are they really? Fr finishes with two accounts of the life of St Peter Claver. For more please visit padreperegrino.org/category/podcasts/…

People today think all sorts of things are miracles. What are they really? Fr finishes with two accounts of the life of St Peter Claver. For more please visit padreperegrino.org/category/podcasts/talks/ & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priestThe website sensusfidelium.us To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible