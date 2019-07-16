Clicks127
Amazonia, the grave of orthodoxy
On 24-26 June 2019, a preparatory meeting for the Amazon Synod was held in secret. Among the main persons involved are Cardinals Hummes, Barreto, Kasper, Baldisseri... In 1986, John Paul II in Assisi…More
On 24-26 June 2019, a preparatory meeting for the Amazon Synod was held in secret. Among the main persons involved are Cardinals Hummes, Barreto, Kasper, Baldisseri...
In 1986, John Paul II in Assisi opened the door of the Church to paganism. He implemented Vatican II’s document about reverence for pagans – de facto reverence for demons to whom they sacrifice. The archheretic Bergoglio abuses the papacy and promotes a pagan spirit in the Liturgy by introducing animistic elements. Thus instead of offering sacrifices to God, the devil and pagan demons will be covertly worshipped.
Another point of the Amazon Synod is the cunning abolition of priestly celibacy, and thus the creation of chaos in order to avoid true repentance. They hypocritically refer to the Eastern Churches. But the abolition of celibacy is not the end. Bergoglio and his heretical team aim to introduce women’s ordination to the priesthood. The precedent for the so-called restoration of the Church is to be the ordination of indigenous witches in Amazonia. It is another step towards the transition to the New Age Church of Antichrist. Bergoglio’s anti-Church becomes the synagogue of Satan and drags people to hell. The words of St Paul are true about Bergoglio and the Cardinals having the same spirit of Satanism: “They are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into apostles of Christ. And no wonder! For Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light.” (2Cor 11:13-14)
Bergoglio says that he fully implements Vatican II. The team of false apostles, transforming themselves into apostles of Christ, are digging a grave for the Church along with Bergoglio. God permits this state so that we may truthfully admit that the poisonous root of mass apostasy is Vatican II. The destruction process will not stop until an orthodox Pope is elected who will condemn heresies and the spirit of Modernism and syncretism of Vatican II! It is not enough to perform a “face-lift” like Bishop Schneider who draws an absurd conclusion that the heretical Pope Bergoglio must remain in office at all costs.
God wants one thing from us at this time, and that is true repentance. We need to return to the sound roots of our faith! These roots are the Gospel and the Apostolic Tradition also associated with the martyrdom of the Apostles and millions of martyrs. We must be ready even to lay down our lives for the sake of Christ and His Gospel. If we lose our life for Jesus Christ, we will obtain eternal life. Jesus clearly speaks of the radicalness of the Gospel: “For whoever desires to save his soul (life) will lose it, but whoever loses his soul for My sake and the Gospel’s will save it.” (Mk 8) Jesus strictly rejects only those who avoid repentance: “I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practise lawlessness!” (Mt 7)
True repentance above all means to call a sin a sin, a heresy a heresy, a betrayal a betrayal. It is purposeful manipulation to emphasize marginal problems such as ecology or abolition of celibacy instead of repentance leading to salvation. To argue by the need to provide the Eucharist for the indigenous population and at the same time to require the preservation of indigenous cults is harmful antimission! The plan to misuse the Liturgy by merging it with the spirit of animism leads to a supreme blasphemy against God. Religious deceivers, headed by Bergoglio, promote the Amazon model as a programme of Satan, the angel of light, for the whole Church.
As for married priests, we, the Bishops of the Eastern Church, are well familiar with this issue. We can therefore say with all responsibility that today the abolition of celibacy in the Western Church will cause disruptive chaos. It will then not be possible to begin the necessary reform of the Church. The reform must be based on true repentance and on the return to the Gospel and its Spirit.
There is a religious society in the Czech Republic that has abolished celibacy. It was established 100 years ago by Catholic priests who were adherents of Modernism. After the abolition of celibacy, they soon began to ordain women as priests. The statistics about broken families of divorced men and women priests is very painful. It is by no means a model for true restoration of the Church. The catechism of this Church from the time of its founding is penetrated by Modernism and liberalism. It is the same spirit which was introduced at the Council by the Modernist Roncalli and has assumed power in the Catholic Church. Bergoglio has this spirit in full.
The true solution
The specific means of restoring priesthood is the formation of priestly fellowship. A group of 4-7 priests meet at an appointed place on Sunday evening. They spend one and a half days according to the model of the early Christians. The basic principles of the Christian community in Jerusalem are: 1) prayers, 2) apostolic teaching, 3) fellowship, and 4) the Eucharist (Acts 2:42). Interior prayer always takes one hour with short breaks. We focus our minds on the most fundamental truths of the faith. (vkpatriarhat.org/en/). It is a struggle with mental distraction and physical weakness, especially when we are to kneel or stand. It is useful to have our hands lifted up at times, at least when experiencing our self-surrender to God (1Tim 2). In perfect contrition, we confess our sins and have them covered by the power of the blood of Christ. We can slowly call upon the name of Jesus (Yehoshua) with faith. “If we walk in the light, the blood of Christ cleanses us from every sin.” (1Jn 1:7) In interior prayer, we also reflect on the reality of our death, the judgment of God and the question of happy or unhappy eternity. Then we experience spiritual union with Christ by being crucified with Him (Rom 6:6, Gal 2:20). We accept the testament of Jesus from the cross in the words: “Behold, your mother.”
Interior prayer involves inward and outward self-denial. The one who prays thus receives the power of God’s Spirit and from Him the light and strength for the spiritual battle against sin and lies. One hour of prayer is followed by fellowship. We share our experience from the prayer with each other. The one-hour prayer followed by testimony is repeated four times on Monday. During one out of these four hours, it is useful to reflect on the texts of Scripture. We can use them in prayer as the source for a topical prophetic word for our Sunday sermon. The meeting ends with lunch on Tuesday noon.
A priest who will have the experience of fellowship and prayers will then train disciples in his parish who will have the same Spirit and bring a healthy programme of restoration of the family and true Christianity. The reform must start from the very beginning, from the first year in the seminary. The basic thing is to acquire a habit of interior prayer. One should devote to it two hours every day. Prayer is connected with the formation of fellowship.
To deal with the crisis in the Church by ecology or by the abolition of celibacy is nonsense.
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
11 July 2019
In 1986, John Paul II in Assisi opened the door of the Church to paganism. He implemented Vatican II’s document about reverence for pagans – de facto reverence for demons to whom they sacrifice. The archheretic Bergoglio abuses the papacy and promotes a pagan spirit in the Liturgy by introducing animistic elements. Thus instead of offering sacrifices to God, the devil and pagan demons will be covertly worshipped.
Another point of the Amazon Synod is the cunning abolition of priestly celibacy, and thus the creation of chaos in order to avoid true repentance. They hypocritically refer to the Eastern Churches. But the abolition of celibacy is not the end. Bergoglio and his heretical team aim to introduce women’s ordination to the priesthood. The precedent for the so-called restoration of the Church is to be the ordination of indigenous witches in Amazonia. It is another step towards the transition to the New Age Church of Antichrist. Bergoglio’s anti-Church becomes the synagogue of Satan and drags people to hell. The words of St Paul are true about Bergoglio and the Cardinals having the same spirit of Satanism: “They are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into apostles of Christ. And no wonder! For Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light.” (2Cor 11:13-14)
Bergoglio says that he fully implements Vatican II. The team of false apostles, transforming themselves into apostles of Christ, are digging a grave for the Church along with Bergoglio. God permits this state so that we may truthfully admit that the poisonous root of mass apostasy is Vatican II. The destruction process will not stop until an orthodox Pope is elected who will condemn heresies and the spirit of Modernism and syncretism of Vatican II! It is not enough to perform a “face-lift” like Bishop Schneider who draws an absurd conclusion that the heretical Pope Bergoglio must remain in office at all costs.
God wants one thing from us at this time, and that is true repentance. We need to return to the sound roots of our faith! These roots are the Gospel and the Apostolic Tradition also associated with the martyrdom of the Apostles and millions of martyrs. We must be ready even to lay down our lives for the sake of Christ and His Gospel. If we lose our life for Jesus Christ, we will obtain eternal life. Jesus clearly speaks of the radicalness of the Gospel: “For whoever desires to save his soul (life) will lose it, but whoever loses his soul for My sake and the Gospel’s will save it.” (Mk 8) Jesus strictly rejects only those who avoid repentance: “I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practise lawlessness!” (Mt 7)
True repentance above all means to call a sin a sin, a heresy a heresy, a betrayal a betrayal. It is purposeful manipulation to emphasize marginal problems such as ecology or abolition of celibacy instead of repentance leading to salvation. To argue by the need to provide the Eucharist for the indigenous population and at the same time to require the preservation of indigenous cults is harmful antimission! The plan to misuse the Liturgy by merging it with the spirit of animism leads to a supreme blasphemy against God. Religious deceivers, headed by Bergoglio, promote the Amazon model as a programme of Satan, the angel of light, for the whole Church.
As for married priests, we, the Bishops of the Eastern Church, are well familiar with this issue. We can therefore say with all responsibility that today the abolition of celibacy in the Western Church will cause disruptive chaos. It will then not be possible to begin the necessary reform of the Church. The reform must be based on true repentance and on the return to the Gospel and its Spirit.
There is a religious society in the Czech Republic that has abolished celibacy. It was established 100 years ago by Catholic priests who were adherents of Modernism. After the abolition of celibacy, they soon began to ordain women as priests. The statistics about broken families of divorced men and women priests is very painful. It is by no means a model for true restoration of the Church. The catechism of this Church from the time of its founding is penetrated by Modernism and liberalism. It is the same spirit which was introduced at the Council by the Modernist Roncalli and has assumed power in the Catholic Church. Bergoglio has this spirit in full.
The true solution
The specific means of restoring priesthood is the formation of priestly fellowship. A group of 4-7 priests meet at an appointed place on Sunday evening. They spend one and a half days according to the model of the early Christians. The basic principles of the Christian community in Jerusalem are: 1) prayers, 2) apostolic teaching, 3) fellowship, and 4) the Eucharist (Acts 2:42). Interior prayer always takes one hour with short breaks. We focus our minds on the most fundamental truths of the faith. (vkpatriarhat.org/en/). It is a struggle with mental distraction and physical weakness, especially when we are to kneel or stand. It is useful to have our hands lifted up at times, at least when experiencing our self-surrender to God (1Tim 2). In perfect contrition, we confess our sins and have them covered by the power of the blood of Christ. We can slowly call upon the name of Jesus (Yehoshua) with faith. “If we walk in the light, the blood of Christ cleanses us from every sin.” (1Jn 1:7) In interior prayer, we also reflect on the reality of our death, the judgment of God and the question of happy or unhappy eternity. Then we experience spiritual union with Christ by being crucified with Him (Rom 6:6, Gal 2:20). We accept the testament of Jesus from the cross in the words: “Behold, your mother.”
Interior prayer involves inward and outward self-denial. The one who prays thus receives the power of God’s Spirit and from Him the light and strength for the spiritual battle against sin and lies. One hour of prayer is followed by fellowship. We share our experience from the prayer with each other. The one-hour prayer followed by testimony is repeated four times on Monday. During one out of these four hours, it is useful to reflect on the texts of Scripture. We can use them in prayer as the source for a topical prophetic word for our Sunday sermon. The meeting ends with lunch on Tuesday noon.
A priest who will have the experience of fellowship and prayers will then train disciples in his parish who will have the same Spirit and bring a healthy programme of restoration of the family and true Christianity. The reform must start from the very beginning, from the first year in the seminary. The basic thing is to acquire a habit of interior prayer. One should devote to it two hours every day. Prayer is connected with the formation of fellowship.
To deal with the crisis in the Church by ecology or by the abolition of celibacy is nonsense.
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
11 July 2019