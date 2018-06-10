St. Barnabas, Apostle - June 11

Clicks51St. Barnabas, Apostle - June 11
Clicks51
SAINT BARNABAS Apostle We read that in the first days of the Church, "the multitude of believers had but one heart and one soul; neither did any one say that aught of the things which he possessed … More
Write a comment …
Tina 13 likes this.
Saints of the Day:
saint-barnabas-the-apostle/ (Memorial)
Our Lady of Mantara
—
saint-aleydis-of-schaerbeek/
saint-bardo-of-mainz/
saint-blitharius-of-seganne/
blessed-helen-of-poland/
catholicsaints.info/saint-herebald-of-bretagne/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-hugh-of-marchiennes/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-ignazio-maloyan/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-jean-de-bracq/
catholicsaints.… More
saint-barnabas-the-apostle/ (Memorial)
Our Lady of Mantara
—
saint-aleydis-of-schaerbeek/
saint-bardo-of-mainz/
saint-blitharius-of-seganne/
blessed-helen-of-poland/
catholicsaints.info/saint-herebald-of-bretagne/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-hugh-of-marchiennes/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-ignazio-maloyan/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-jean-de-bracq/
catholicsaints.… More
Like