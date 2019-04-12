Opening the Medieval Stone Coffin Found at the Richard III Burial Site

University of Leicester Archaeologists open the mysterious lead coffin found buried just feet from the former grave of King Richard III. The coffin was discovered in in August 2013 – one year after … More

University of Leicester Archaeologists open the mysterious lead coffin found buried just feet from the former grave of King Richard III.

The coffin was discovered in in August 2013 – one year after the remains of the former King of England were unearthed.

Inside the lead coffin, archaeologists found the skeleton of an elderly woman, who academics believe could have been an early benefactor of the friary – as radiocarbon dating shows she might have been buried not long after the church was completed in 1250 (although analysis shows her death could have taken place as late as 1400).

The high status female was in one of 10 graves discovered in the grounds of the medieval complex, including that of Richard III, six of which were left undisturbed. Those that were examined were all found to have female remains.



