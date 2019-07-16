Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Honors Blessed Mother in Williamsburg

currentsnews on Jul 16, 2019 The pews of Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn church were packed on the afternoon of July 16.Worshippers honored the Blessed Mother as Bishop … More

currentsnews on Jul 16, 2019 The pews of Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn church were packed on the afternoon of July 16.Worshippers honored the Blessed Mother as Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio celebrated a bilingual Mass honoring her namesake in English and Italian.