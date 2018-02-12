Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
212
Mary’s Apparitions for the World: Pellevoisin, France
Irapuato
7 hours ago
Follow
Chat
Marian News:
Feast Day February 12:
Our Lady of Pellevoisin
, France
Our Lady of Pellevoisin is a series of Marian apparitions in Pellevoisin, in the province of Berry, in the department of Indre, …
More
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Irapuato
1 hour ago
eucarandal
AngelaMary
Dr Stuart Reiss
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Dr Stuart Reiss
likes this.
2 hours ago
AngelaMary
likes this.
3 hours ago
eucarandal
likes this.
6 hours ago