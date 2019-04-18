English
Login
Clicks
153
Francis at the Lord’s Supper has no problem kneeling
Tesa
1 hour ago
Kneeling before men, Holy Week 2019
Share
Like
Chat
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
es.news
and 2 other users link to it.
es.news
mentioned this post in
Misma Eucaristía: Francisco se arrodilla frente a los prisioneros – pero no frente a Cristo
.
30 minutes ago
de.news
mentioned this post in
Abendmahlsamt: Franziskus kniet vor Häftlingen, aber nicht vor Christus
.
53 minutes ago
en.news
mentioned this post in
Same Eucharist: Francis Kneels in Front of Prisoners - But Not in Front of Christ
.
1 hour ago
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up