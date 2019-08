Soph deleted from YouTube for criticizing the girl that Francis promotes| 14-Year-Old Soph Responds To ANTIFA Bullying

Soph, a 14-year-old girl deleted from YouTube for criticizing the girl that Pope Francis promotes, Greta Thunberg . Soph said, "Greta is square-headed."Soph had a million subscribers, children who followed her. She is pro-life, she is against indoctrination of children with LGTB , against mass migration, oppression of Muslim women, etc. Meanwhile, her parents are left-wing atheists, democrats, …

Soph, a 14-year-old girl deleted from YouTube for criticizing the girl that Pope Francis promotes, Greta Thunberg . Soph said, "Greta is square-headed."Soph had a million subscribers, children who followed her. She is pro-life, she is against indoctrination of children with LGTB , against mass migration, oppression of Muslim women, etc. Meanwhile, her parents are left-wing atheists, democrats, and agree with all the left-wing politics.