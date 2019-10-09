Becoming a Joan of Arc for Our President

Pope St. Pius X taught on the occasion of the beatification of St. Joan of Arc: In our time more than ever before, the chief strength of the wicked lies in the cowardice and weakness of good men...… More



Pope St. Pius X taught on the occasion of the beatification of St. Joan of Arc: In our time more than ever before, the chief strength of the wicked lies in the cowardice and weakness of good men...All the strength of Satan's reign is due to the easy-going weakness of Catholics. There are very few Joan of Arcs present today who are willing to say to their leader, I have come to make war on the English. We are presently in a war…and have actually been in a cultural war for the very soul of this nation for decades. And we have been continuously losing ground. A spark of hope, however, came with the election of this president, for a counter-attack was finally launched…a reaction finally happened. Like Charles VII, the president is not a perfect man…far from it…but he is our guy…our ally…and the legitimate chief executive of this nation according to our laws and constitution. Furthermore, having been officially established in the office of the presidency, his authority ultimately comes from God to rule within the temporal sphere. On the other hand, the opposition, which was inches away from total victory, considers this president an existential threat to their full dominance over the battlefield. The opposition is very much aware of this ongoing war and they will use any means…any means to accomplish their goals, even launching multiple coup attempts against the legitimate chief executive of the United States. The impeachment process is more of a political act than a legal one, and therefore it requires political support to carry it through. Our voices in support of the president, therefore, must be heard…and yes Rosaries for his needs and intentions must be prayed. As St. Dominic once stated: One day, through the Rosary and the Scapular, Our Lady will save the world. So let's weaponize the Holy Rosary for it is the weapon for these times as Padre Pio stated. Give me an army saying the Rosary and I will conquer the world…said Blessed Pope Pius IX. With the Rosary, we can be a Joan of Arc to our president. For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest