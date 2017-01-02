Language

Clicks
63
Daily Bible Reading 2 January 2017 of Catholic Mass

Irapuato
Daily Mass Bible Readings From USCCB Christmas Weekday (January 2nd) First Letter of John 2:22-28. Beloved: Who is the liar? Whoever denies that Jesus is the Christ. Whoever denies the Father and the Son, this is the antichrist. No one who denies … [More]
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Irapuato
Christmas Weekday (January 2nd)

First Letter of John 2:22-28.
Beloved: Who is the liar? Whoever denies that Jesus is the Christ. Whoever denies the Father and the Son, this is the antichrist.
No one who denies the Son has the Father, but whoever confesses the Son has the Father as well.
Let what you heard from the beginning remain in you. If what you heard from the beginning remains in you, then you will remain in the Son and in the Father.
And this is the promise that he made us: … [More]
Like
More