Nine Consecrated Hosts Sold on Etsy.com

Etsy.com , an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies, has recently sold 9 consecrated hosts. They were marketed as “real Catholic hosts, consecrated by a priest!!!” And: “Made and consecrated in Germany.” The seller ‘Pentagora” recommended them quote – “to be abused for classic black fairs or black magic purposes.”



Archbishop Víctor “Tucho” Fernández of La Plata, Argentina, Francis’ Amoris Laetitia ghost-writer, published an online diary about his April/May Ad-Limina visit in Rome. In the first paragraph, Fernández writes he was very impressed to stand in Rome before the tomb of San Sebastian and – quote – “see the image of his body pierced by arrows because of his missionary commitment.” The Argentinean blog Wanderer comments, “Everyone knows that the iconography of Saint Sebastian has been used for decades to represent a certain minority that is ecstatic regarding the contemplation of the naked body of Saint Sebastian, although not precisely because of his missionary commitment.”



Martyr Cardinal George Pell is spending his jail time in solitary confinement writing and reading extensively and praying ahead of his appeal against his false conviction, The Weekend Australian wrote. The innocent Cardinal is still prevented from saying Mass. Friends of Pell have reported that he is “remarkably robust’’ and has been inundated with letters from all over the world and is visited regularly. The heroic cardinal spends 23 hours a day in his cell.



Monsignor Philippe Marset , the vicar general of Paris Archdiocese, does not believe in miracles. On April 21 he talked to the private French TV Broadcaster M6 about his experience in Notre Dame square after a fire had destroyed the cathedral. Quote, “This morning I was asked, ‘Do you believe in miracles?’ I answered, ‘No, I believe above all in the firefighters.'" For years, Marset was the responsible for the Paris youth pilgrimage to Lourdes.