RTV in TOKYO: Traditional Catholicism in Japan

Reporting from Tokyo, Michael J. Matt comments on cultures largely untouched by Christianity and how they differ from, say, Europe. As Europe and America prepare to banish Christ from their borders, what can we learn from countries such as Japan that never embraced Him? Since Catholicism is, according to its critics, responsible for all the evil in the world, is this a good thing for Japan? Do the Catholic-bashing revisionists have a point? Plus, Michael speaks of the Japanese Traditional Catholic movement, strong but very small, which this weekend will host a counterrevolutionary conference and then take part in Tokyo's pro-life march--another small but thriving movement here. And, finally, Michael launches into a trademark rant against Christophobic revisionist history, especially regarding the Spanish Inquisition, the Crusades and the Spanish conquest of Mexico. Do you think he's got a point, or is he the one drinking the cool aid?