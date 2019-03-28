CATHOLIC CHAOS: Where Do We Go From Here?

From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt takes a hard look at new initiatives to shut down the Church in Poland, Spain and Ireland. He then examines Pope Francis's response and concludes that what is … More

From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt takes a hard look at new initiatives to shut down the Church in Poland, Spain and Ireland. He then examines Pope Francis's response and concludes that what is needed is what he calls "Practical Application of Traditional Catholicism." Michael argues that, even as a good man like Jordan Peterson is making great arguments against the evil secularist spirit of the age, it's nevertheless doomed to fail if said arguments are not rooted on the single most important even in human history--the Incarnation of Jesus Christ -- a historical figure who really lived, really died, and really rose from the dead to found the greatest civilization in human history. Michael announces a new chapter in Remnant TV's war on secularism and the establishment of a new world order.