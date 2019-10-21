"Young people accuse Francis of heresy" - journalist asks. Answer from Schönborn

Philip Pullella, journalist of Reuters, says that "the criticism Paul VI received was from very qualified people" but "today young people barely beyond puberty, following people in the Church … More

Philip Pullella, journalist of Reuters, says that "the criticism Paul VI received was from very qualified people" but "today young people barely beyond puberty, following people in the Church accusing Pope Francis of heresy". Fluffy answer about the loved pope by Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn