Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
145
Defending St Francis from lies
Revelations121
2
2
8 hours ago
Chat
Follow
Lies about St Francis of Assisi
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
aderito
likes this.
11 minutes ago
adeste fideles
3 hours ago
"Be on guard! Be alert! You do not know when that time will come..."
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
adeste fideles
3 hours ago
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
adeste fideles
likes this.
3 hours ago
Note
One more comment from
adeste fideles