Sean Scully discusses his exhibition, 'HUMAN', at the Church of San Giorgio di Maggiore in Venice.

A walk-through of the exhibition, 'HUMAN', with Sean Scully. The artist discusses the relationship between his work and Venice, as well as the inspiration for his tallest sculpture to date, 'Opulent … More

A walk-through of the exhibition, 'HUMAN', with Sean Scully. The artist discusses the relationship between his work and Venice, as well as the inspiration for his tallest sculpture to date, 'Opulent Ascension'. From abstraction to figuration, from painting to sculpture, 'HUMAN' encapsulates both the diversity of Scully's practice and the consistency of his artistic goal: 'my work', Scully declares, 'is an attempt to release the spirit'.