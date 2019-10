House On Telegraph Hill (1951)

Thriller / Drama (1951) 93 minutes ~ Black & White Concentration camp survivor Victoria Kowelska finds herself involved in mystery, greed, and murder when she assumes the identity of a dead friend … More

Concentration camp survivor Victoria Kowelska finds herself involved in mystery, greed, and murder when she assumes the identity of a dead friend in order to gain passage to America.



Director: Robert Wise



Writers: Elick Moll (screenplay), Frank Partos (screenplay), and Dana Lyon



Stars: Richard Basehart, Valentina Cortese and William Lundigan