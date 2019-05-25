Cork priest attempts 'floss dance' during Communion mass

Fr. Con Cronin gets the crowd going by attempting the 'floss dance' during Holy Communion mass in Passage West, County Cork. Parish priest of Passage West, Fr. Cronin, followed the children's lead … More

Fr. Con Cronin gets the crowd going by attempting the 'floss dance' during Holy Communion mass in Passage West, County Cork.

Parish priest of Passage West, Fr. Cronin, followed the children's lead as they performed the "floss dance," after their first Holy Communion.

Although his dance skills were questionable, that didn't stop Fr. Con's performance getting the crowd going. Clearly a character, the priest is "loved by everyone in Passage," according to a mother of one of the children at the mass.

"The kids had masses throughout the year in preparation for the communion mass and at the end of every mass Fr Con would do the floss. Every single child was looking forward to the mass and it was purely so they could dance with Fr Con," Ciara O'Donovan told Independent.ie.

"The town has gone through a tough few years, but Fr. Con has gone above and beyond. He’s not your typical priest standing on the altar reading out the mass, he interacts with all the congregation – young and old."