Man runs towards Moroccan king's car during Pope Francis visit

A man was seen running towards the car carrying the King of Morocco Saturday as the motorcade with the king and Pope Francis drove down a main road in Rabat. Pope Francis was on another vehicle on the other side of the road at the time of the incident. Security stopped the man before he reached the King, who was waving at the crowd from an open-air car.