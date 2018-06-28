Newly ordained Priests Dance Rock'n'Roll

Clicks210Newly ordained Priests Dance Rock'n'Roll
Seven priests were ordained in Lafayette Cathedral, Louisiana. After that, at the feast, they started dancing.
These poor priests are so poorly formed that they have no idea of the dignity of their office. They seek to please the world and to be thought of as modern. They will never be good priests by doing so. So tragic.
Priests dancing? Nowadays it's not a big deal.
Show me Cardinals dancing and you will have aroused my interest. .
