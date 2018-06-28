Language

Newly ordained Priests Dance Rock'n'Roll

Seven priests were ordained in Lafayette Cathedral, Louisiana. After that, at the feast, they started dancing.
mccallansteve
These poor priests are so poorly formed that they have no idea of the dignity of their office. They seek to please the world and to be thought of as modern. They will never be good priests by doing so. So tragic.
Holy Cannoli
Priests dancing? Nowadays it's not a big deal.
Show me Cardinals dancing and you will have aroused my interest. .
