This Was The Angle That Was Deleted From Facebook!

Don Reto Nay 5 1
This is the side of the story between the Covington High school students wearing MAGA hats and the Native American Nathan Phillips that you didn't see because it was deleted from Facebook.
rhemes1582
God Bless these young men for standing their ground.
There is plenty of hate on display here.
The media that went after these young men for one.
The racist, class bating agenda fueling this deception for another.
The hecklers you can hear on this video for another

Why? Because they wear a hat supporting the President of The United States: Donald Trump
Americans: Have you had enough yet of the … More
rhemes1582
Post this video everywhere
Tesa
Adult protestors harass boys. Boys don’t respond. Boys, waiting for bus, begin school cheers to distract 15 feet away. Elder Phillips marches in their midst beating drum, right up to face of one student. Boys keep cheering, grow confused. Media: CATHOLIC BOYS HARASS MAN
De Profundis
It's unfortunate to see how, after the initial allegation was disproved, some commentators have been investigating the school, the kids' private lives or publishing rumour looking for ways to support a preconceived judgment about the kids' characters.
Theresia Katharina
@Don Reto Nay Sie sollten schon eine Übersetzung einstellen und auch etwas kommentieren, denn sich durch die ganzen fremdsprachigen Artikel zu wühlen, ist einfach zu viel!
