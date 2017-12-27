Language

Clicks
1.2K
Deaf Girl finds Out that Mum is Pregnant

Tesa
This little girl's reaction when she finds out she is about to become a big sister is priceless - and you will struggle not to shed a tear when you watch it. Lucy Gray, who is deaf, seems quite confu… More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
charisma
heart warming, many thanks for this
Like
More
cheaperbydedozen
make me cry
Like
More
Jungerheld
Beautiful! Sometimes the deaf have ears to hear better than most, particularly the children. Thanks for sharing, @Tesa!
Like
More