Gloria.TV News on the 5th of April 2017

Suspended: Father Limond Toussaint, a priest of the Diocese of Jacmel, Haiti, has become the new minister of Culture and Communication of his country, and, as a consequence, was suspended as a priest because clerics are not allowed to assume public … [More]
We Forgive Him: At most, the LGBT community comprises about 4% of the US population, with polls and studies showing that the majority reside in certain metropolitan areas, namely: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Boston. Of that 4%, a small almost miniscule fraction are earnestly interested in Catholicism. In each of these cities there are several Catholic parishes and or officially approved LGBT ministries which advance a highly gay-affirming message that also usually … [More]
We Forgive Him/Don't Lock Me Up:
Question from El Mondo: Pope Francis said that the Church should ask forgiveness of gays, what do you think?
Response from Cardinal Antonio Cañizares:
I accept it completely. You have to apologize to gays, but not just to them, to many people. But I add, the Church is the only one who asks for forgiveness, the others do not ask for forgiveness from the Church. Thousands of Christians are persecuted for being so and no one rises against it nor is published in … [More]
Cardinal Cañizares pretended to agree with JPII and BXVI so he could be prmoted to bishop and cardinal. Then, as Prefect of Sacraments and Worship he was an empty cassock. Papa Ratzinger wanted a reform of the reform--Cañizares did nothing.
The Cardinal is a careerist who needs to apologize to believing Catholics.
