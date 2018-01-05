Language

Thief Caught on Camera Stealing Monstrance in NYC Church

Tesa
On January 2nd, a monstrance was stolen off the altar of the Church of St. Francis of Assisi in New York City. The crime was caught on camera, and amazingly the monstrance was later recovered. … More
Jim Dorchak
What about the guy who stole it? Are all Saved?
