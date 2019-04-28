Clicks110

"Now, I am all alone, I don't have any hope."

Tesa
1
Anusha lost her 2 kids, Sajini & Vimukthi, & husband, Dulip, when a terrorist detonated a bomb inside their church. "I lost my entire family." 3 other relatives also died.
Johanka6
