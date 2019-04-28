English
Login
Clicks
110
"Now, I am all alone, I don't have any hope."
Tesa
1
1 hour ago
Anusha lost her 2 kids, Sajini & Vimukthi, & husband, Dulip, when a terrorist detonated a bomb inside their church. "I lost my entire family." 3 other relatives also died.
Share
Like
Chat
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Johanka6
17 minutes ago
PETITION:
www.patriotpetition.org/…/der-un-generals…
BLASFÉMIA!
www.tfp.org/…/tell-ahoy-comic…
www.tfp.org/…/tell-illuminido…
www.tfp.org/…/tell-the-bishop…
Like
Chat
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up