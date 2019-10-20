Pact of the Catacombs, signed today

Edward Pentin on Twitter: "Group of synod fathers, led by ++Hummes, renew the spirit of Vatican II’s “Pact of the Catacombs,” a commitment to live like the poorest of their flock and which marked … More

Edward Pentin on Twitter: "Group of synod fathers, led by ++Hummes, renew the spirit of Vatican II’s “Pact of the Catacombs,” a commitment to live like the poorest of their flock and which marked beginning of liberation theology. Today those attending pledged a “Pact of the Catacombs for the Common Home”