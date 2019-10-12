Clicks53
Pope Saint Felix IV - October 12
Memorial 12 October (Roman Martyrology) 22 September (Benevento, Italy) formerly 30 January Profile Son of Castorius; nothing else is known of his early life. Chosen 54th pope at the insistence of …More
Memorial
12 October (Roman Martyrology)
22 September (Benevento, Italy)
formerly 30 January
Profile
Son of Castorius; nothing else is known of his early life. Chosen 54th pope at the insistence of Theodoric, king of the Goths. Secured confirmation of the exemption of clerics from civil law, obtained structures for use as churches, and generally used his favored status with Theodoric to benefit the Church. Opposed semi-Pelagianism, writing to settle Church teachings on grace and free will, and approving the work of Saint Caesarius of Arles on the topics. He tried to designate his successor, but civil authorities and many cardinals rebelled at the idea.
Born
Samnium, Italy
Papal Ascension
12 July 526
Died
September 530 in Rome, Italy of natural causes
interred in the portico of Saint Peter’s Basilica, Rome
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
catholicsaints.info/pope-saint-felix-iv/
St Félix ora pro nobis