Clicks25
California Colleges MUST Provide Abortion Pills
NEW CALIFORNIA LAW FORCES COLLEGES TO PROVIDE CHEMICAL ABORTIONS A bill forcing public universities to offer abortion pills on college campuses has been signed into law by California Governor Gavin …More
NEW CALIFORNIA LAW FORCES COLLEGES TO PROVIDE CHEMICAL ABORTIONS A bill forcing public universities to offer abortion pills on college campuses has been signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The bill requires, on and after January 1, 2023, each student health care services clinic on a California State University or University of California campus to offer abortion by medication. There are a number of health risks associated with the pills including hemorrhaging, cramping and vomiting. At least 24 women have already died due to serious complications with the pills, and thousands of women have been hospitalized. However, many campus health centers do not have the staff or expertise to handle these emergencies. The new law is the first of its kind in the United States. Watch the rest of our "ShareThis" series here: www.youtube.com/watch
Welcome to hell. You will pay for abortion whether you like it or not.
St Michael the Archangel defend in battle
St Michael the Archangel defend in battle