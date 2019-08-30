Clicks21
Apostate Jesuit Priest Blesses Gay Man Just Before His Assisted Suicide
The Vortex — Lying & Dying www.churchmilitant.com/…/jesuit-priest-b…
Bergoglio le ha sellado la mente a estos sodomitas disidentes jesuitas para que apoyen el suicidio asistido previo sacrilegio. Quentin Dupont con James Martin
UPDATED: Facebook posts contradict Seattle archdiocese claims on parishioner’s planned suicide www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/facebook-posts-…
Seattle bishops double-down that priest ‘did not know’ he was blessing man about to kill himself www.lifesitenews.com/news/seattle-bishops…
Bob Fuller: “I have absolutely no reservations about what I am doing,” he wrote. “And my pastor/sponsor has given me his blessings. And he’s a Jesuit!!!”
Abp. Terrence Prendergast: 'We cannot be forgiven pre-emptively for something we are going to do'
Abp. Terrence Prendergast: "No podemos ser perdonados preventivamente por algo que vamos a hacer"
Another rotten fruit of the heretical Amoris Laetitia of Bergoglio that has confirmed the sodomites in their self-destructive perversions. December 12, 2016 (LifeSiteNews) : Atlantic Canadian bishops approve last rites before assisted suicide euthanasia: ‘Pope Francis is our model’ www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadas-atlanti…