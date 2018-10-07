Disco in the Cathedral (Vienna)

Clicks92Disco in the Cathedral (Vienna)
On October 5, conservative charismatic organisation "Loreto" organised an evening of mercy in St Stephen Cathedral.
This video alone epitomises the ridiculous notion that the so called catholic charismatic movement has any basis in fact. It further illustrates a total lack of reverence for the 'setting' in which, this poor excuse for the participants to 'let down their hair' and in doing so, makes mockery of "GODS HOUSE." Shame on the Archbishop for allowing such an non-catholic event to take place.
