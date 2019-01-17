Daily Bible Reading 17 January 2019 of Catholic Mass

Clicks64Daily Bible Reading 17 January 2019 of Catholic Mass
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Athanasius Restoring the image of God in man Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,40-45. A leper came to him and kneeling down begged him and … More
Letter to the Hebrews 3,7-14.
The holy Spirit says: "Oh, that today you would hear his voice,
'Harden not your hearts as at the rebellion in the day of testing in the desert,
where your ancestors tested and tried me and saw my works
for forty years. Because of this I was provoked with that generation and I said, "They have always been of erring heart, and they do not know my ways."
