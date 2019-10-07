Catholic Sat on Twitter: "Opening the Amazon Synod Pope Francis decries racist language; says he was saddened by a joke about "men who brought the offerings to the Altar with feathers on their head; … More

Catholic Sat on Twitter: "Opening the Amazon Synod Pope Francis decries racist language; says he was saddened by a joke about "men who brought the offerings to the Altar with feathers on their head; what is the difference between this headdress, and the biretta used by officials of this dicastery?"