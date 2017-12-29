Language

Is ‘Lead Us Not into Temptation’ a Bad Translation?

Sensus Fidelium
aderito
Iam not saying here that scholars or anybody should change the Our Father . i was asking ,not stating if it was possible that one word could have been misspelled ,,and i was hoping for a scholar to give me an idea ,not you .
Dr Stuart Reiss
@aderito its phrase...and you are now arguing in favour of Francis....which is the whole problem here....the only person who can change the Our Father is Jesus Himself...not francis nor any scholars as you suggest
aderito
This is a question for the schollars is it possible when they translate the frase "Lead us not into temptation" in english they should had translated "Leave us not into temptation " but deliver us from all evil ?
