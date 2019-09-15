Clicks52

Church in Poland - For the sake of His sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world. The Chaplet of the Divine Mercy in the sign language for deaf people.

Tesa
Church in Poland on Twitter: "For the sake of His sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world. The Chaplet of the Divine Mercy in the sign language for deaf people. twitter.com/…/1172…More
Church in Poland on Twitter: "For the sake of His sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world. The Chaplet of the Divine Mercy in the sign language for deaf people. twitter.com/…/117298832699284…"
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up