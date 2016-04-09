The problems are gone when Christ appears.

Clicks1.5kThe problems are gone when Christ appears.
Father Reto Nay 9th of April 2016
The faithful words in this homily will remember us that Christ always leads us in the darkness.
The foretelling of an almost complete loss of faith at some point in history is repeated in many Catholic works I have read.
Even our Lord asks the question in the New Testament "I say unto you that he will avenge them speedily. But when the Son of man comes, shall he indeed find faith on the earth?" [More]
Oh Holy Mary ever Virgin, and conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to Thee.
Amen
Hello rhemes 1582. You asked for the title and publisher of the book on St. Francis of Assissi where he prophecies about an anti-pope. Here's the web address of the PDF copy of the book, published by Google online, but originally published by . The Title of the book is
Here's the web address: catholicharboroffaithandmorals.com/Works%20of%20th…
The relevant messages are on pages 248-250 per book pagination, or on pages 269-271 per PDF pagination. Try to print these pages as well as the front pages for your reference. God bless us all.
In all the actual problems of the church the actors don't realize that the main actor is missing, because only Christ himself can help to find the solutions. Therefore we shall still pray and invite Jesus Christ to stay with us.
Thank you Fr. Reto, for these good thoughts
"If Christ were in the boat, would I still be so far from my destination?" Great question.
"Life so easy, we wouldn't even like life anymore," Who would guess this is their problem? But this is convicting!
Amen. Thank you, Fr. Reto.
