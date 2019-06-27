Clicks24
How ‘Last Man Standing’ Actor Jonathan Adams Became Christian
Jonathan Adams stars as Chuck Larabee on FOX’s “Last Man Standing”. He shares about his faith in Christ, his marriage, and family. ► PARTNER with CBN ministries: www.cbn.com/giving/700club/contribu…More
Jonathan Adams stars as Chuck Larabee on FOX’s “Last Man Standing”. He shares about his faith in Christ, his marriage, and family. ► PARTNER with CBN ministries: www.cbn.com/giving/700club/contribute.aspx ► CLICK to learn more about CBN ministries: www1.cbn.com/cbn-partners ► WATCH more stories: www1.cbn.com/tv ► CLICK to experience God’s love, purpose and forgiveness in your life: hope.cbn.com ► Need prayer? CLICK: www1.cbn.com/prayer CALL 24/7: 1-800-826-8913. ► CLICK HERE to subscribe to The 700 Club YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCj-Mjn68ap6Hgj… ► SIGN UP for daily devotionals: www1.cbn.com/daily-devotion-email-signup ► GROW in your faith: www1.cbn.com/grow ► DOWNLOAD the myCBN app: www.cbn.com/mycbn/index.aspx The inspiration and encouragement doesn’t stop here; find us on the social networks you love most. Facebook: www.facebook.com/700club Twitter: twitter.com/700club Instagram: www.instagram.com/the700club/ Pinterest: share.cbn.com/5ds4j