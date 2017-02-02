Perspectives Daily: Pope Invites Christians to Wear the Hope of Salvation like a Helmet

''For Catholic doctrine, it is impossible for mortal sin to coexist with sanctifying grace"…

Pope Francis' own doctrinal czar, German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, said church doctrine prevents Catholics who divorced and remarried outside the church from receiving Communion unless they abstain from sex."It cannot be said that there are circumstances according to which an act of adultery does not constitute a mortal sin," Mueller said in an interview with Italian publication "Il Timone."