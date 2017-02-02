Language

Perspectives Daily: Pope Invites Christians to Wear the Hope of Salvation like a Helmet

Irapuato
saltandlighttv on Feb 1, 2017 In today's episode of Perspectives Daily, Pope Francis invites Christians to “wear the hope of salvation like a helmet" in his General Audience today. Also, Development and Peace announced the appointment of its new … [More]
Dr Stuart Reiss
Aah this Salt and Light is from Fr Rossica. It's an appropriate name. It's catholic light. Very light. Everyone knows who Thomas Rossica is. I won't say more in case he sues me like he tried to sue that lovely blogging deacon.
Dr Stuart Reiss
Sounds a lot like "everyone is saved" so don't worry. You go to heaven what ever you do. More Balthazarian than catholic.
Irapuato
Pope Francis' own doctrinal czar, German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, said church doctrine prevents Catholics who divorced and remarried outside the church from receiving Communion unless they abstain from sex.
"It cannot be said that there are circumstances according to which an act of adultery does not constitute a mortal sin," Mueller said in an interview with Italian publication "Il Timone." ''For Catholic doctrine, it is impossible for mortal sin to coexist with sanctifying grace"… [More]
