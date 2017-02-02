Perspectives Daily: Pope Invites Christians to Wear the Hope of Salvation like a Helmet

Clicks361Perspectives Daily: Pope Invites Christians to Wear the Hope of Salvation like a Helmet
Clicks361
Write a comment …
Aah this Salt and Light is from Fr Rossica. It's an appropriate name. It's catholic light. Very light. Everyone knows who Thomas Rossica is. I won't say more in case he sues me like he tried to sue that lovely blogging deacon.
Like
Sounds a lot like "everyone is saved" so don't worry. You go to heaven what ever you do. More Balthazarian than catholic.
Pope Francis' own doctrinal czar, German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, said church doctrine prevents Catholics who divorced and remarried outside the church from receiving Communion unless they abstain from sex.
"It cannot be said that there are circumstances according to which an act of adultery does not constitute a mortal sin," Mueller said in an interview with Italian publication "Il Timone." ''For Catholic doctrine, it is impossible for mortal sin to coexist with sanctifying grace"… [More]
"It cannot be said that there are circumstances according to which an act of adultery does not constitute a mortal sin," Mueller said in an interview with Italian publication "Il Timone." ''For Catholic doctrine, it is impossible for mortal sin to coexist with sanctifying grace"… [More]