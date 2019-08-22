A full-size helter-skelter has been constructed inside Norwich Cathedral

The cathedral said it allowed people to stand close to its medieval roof bosses, believed to be the largest display of its kind in the world. Dr Ashenden, Missionary Bishop for the Christian Episcopa… More

The cathedral said it allowed people to stand close to its medieval roof bosses, believed to be the largest display of its kind in the world.



Dr Ashenden, Missionary Bishop for the Christian Episcopal Church, said the clergy at Norwich Cathedral had been "unprofessional" and were "making a mistake about what a cathedral is good for".



He said there was no evidence that tourists become Christians and "just to put in entertainment is naff".