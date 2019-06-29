Clicks64
Explore Divine Mercy Hills, El Salvador, Philippines
I will take you to the Divine Mercy Hills near Cagayon de Oro in the Philippines. What a great place dedicated to the Lord Jesus Christ and His divine Mercy. God put it on the hearts of His people …More
I will take you to the Divine Mercy Hills near Cagayon de Oro in the Philippines. What a great place dedicated to the Lord Jesus Christ and His divine Mercy. God put it on the hearts of His people to prepare this place overlooking the ocean dedicated to merciful Jesus.
www.divinemercyhillls.com
#Philippines #DivineMercy #MercifulJesus
www.divinemercyhillls.com
#Philippines #DivineMercy #MercifulJesus